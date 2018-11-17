Maxwell Konadu names Black Stars 'B' squad for Namibia friendly

Black Stars B head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has called up 25 players to prepare for the upcoming international friendly between Ghana and Namibia on November 24, 2018.

The players are expected to report for camping in Prampram on Monday, November 19, at 12 midday.

The clash will be staged at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek in honour of Namibia’s President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Below are the players

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko) Ofori Antwi (Medeama FC)

Defenders: Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko) Fatau Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) Kwadwo Amoako (Eleven Wonders) Ibrahim Moro (Karela FC) Abass Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) Ibrahim Yaro (Medeama FC) Emmanuel Agyeman Badu (Asante Kotoko) Ganiyu Ishmail (Karela Fc) Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Kwasi Donsu (Medeama FC) Justice Blay (Medeama FC) Appiah McCarthy (Ashgold)Richard Senanu (Asante Kotoko) Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko) Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies) Amos Addae (Ashgold) Nii Armah Ashittey (Dreams FC) Emmanuel Kumah(Mighty Jet)

Strikers: Shafiu Mumuni (Ashgold) Joseph Essou (Hearts of Oak) Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks) Kwame Boateng (Medeama FC) William Opoku Mensah (Karela FC)