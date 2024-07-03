Maxwell Konadu names Mourinho and Ancelotti as coaching idols

Maxwell Konadu has expressed his admiration for renowned managers Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti naming them as his coaching idols.

Konadu, who has established himself as a respected figure in Ghanaian football, shared his admiration for the two legendary managers during a Q&A session with 3Sports.

During the interview, Konadu was asked about his coaching idols, and he promptly named Mourinho and Ancelotti. He also highlighted some of the best players he has ever managed, including Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

The 51-year-old Konadu boasts a commendable footballing background, having played for top Ghanaian clubs like Asante Kotoko and King Faisal. His playing career also saw him feature in Tunisia, Qatar, Germany, and Portugal before he hung up his boots.

In his managerial journey, Konadu has helmed several Ghanaian clubs, including Kotoko and Legon Cities. Recently, he led Nsoatreman FC to victory in the Ghana FA Cup before securing a move to South African side Black Leopards FC earlier this week.

As he takes charge of Black Leopards, Konadu aims to lead the team back to the South African top flight after they finished 10th in the Division One League last season. The South African club officially announced his appointment on Tuesday, with Konadu signing a three-year deal. He will be supported by Solly Luvhengo, Tendai Tanyanyiwa as the Goalkeeper Coach, and Majaha Ndhlovu as the Physical Trainer.

The club's statement praised Konadu's experience, noting, "Konadu, who has penned a three-year deal with 'Lidoda Duvha', holds a CAF Coaching License A and a wealth of experience as he has previously coached teams like 24-time Ghana Premier League Champions Asante Kotoko SC."

Konadu's managerial accolades include winning the Ghana Premier League and the President’s Cup with Kotoko, further solidifying his reputation in the local football scene.