Maxwell Konadu names Muntari, Gyan, and Ayew among best players coached

Former Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu has named Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and Andre Ayew as some of the best players he has ever coached.

Konadu has had two stints as assistant coach of the Black Stars, from 2012-2013 and 2014-2019.

In an interview with 3sports, Konadu reflected on the top talent he has managed during his career.

"I have coached top players. They are many: Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, [Andre] Dede Ayew, and Agyeman Badu," he said.

Konadu also mentioned Steven Dese Mukwala and Stephen Amankonah as some of the toughest opponents he has faced.

The 51-year-old led Asante Kotoko to the 2012 Ghana Premier League title and recently guided Nsoatreman to a historic FA Cup triumph.

His successful spell in Ghana has paved the way for new opportunities, with South Africa emerging as a likely destination for the experienced coach.