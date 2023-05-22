Maxwell Konadu optimistic about Legon Cities survival despite defeat to Bechem United

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu is optimistic about his club's survival in the ongoing Ghana Premier League following their defeat last Saturday.

Konadu's men succumbed to a slim defeat at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to the hunters on Saturday. Despite occupying the 11th position on the table with 40 points they are just five a point away from the danger zone.

However, with three matches to end the season, the Royals remain hopeful of staying in the league. According to the coach, they will take their chances in their remaining fixtures to secure a place for next season's campaign.

“We will survive, how we going to it? But we just have to survive. Legon Cities will survive relegation” he said.

“We can also beat Hearts of Oak and move on. It’s a game, you go somebody’s home and has to do his best to beat you, so we will also go home and try to beat Hearts of Oak. We have no choice than to beat Hearts of Oak” he said.

The Royals will face Hearts of Oak, King Faisal and Samartex in their last three games.