Maxwell Konadu: Players need support amid Asante Kotoko struggles, coaching not sole issue

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has weighed in on the club's recent struggles under current manager Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Despite Kotoko's dismal performance in the Ghana Premier League, Konadu believes blaming Ogum entirely is unjustified.

With only one point from their last six matches and pressure mounting from fans, Konadu argues that the issue lies more with the players' mindset and confidence rather than solely coaching tactics.

He emphasizes that the players need support from all stakeholders, including fans and the media, to regain their form.

"I don't believe it is a coaching issue. When the players play, it is clear that they are afraid," Konadu told Akoma FM.

"The demands placed on the players appear to put them under additional strain. They lack the character required to play as a Kotoko player, which I believe is their issue."

Konadu asserts that the players possess the necessary skills but seem to falter under pressure, urging for patience and backing during this challenging period.

"This is the critical moment for the players to have the support of the media and fans. Much pressure from these stakeholders will not help matter.

He underscores the importance of unity within the club and urges against knee-jerk reactions such as calling for Ogum's dismissal.

"Instead, fans should support the technical team and playing body in order to turn things around. The players are not bad; none of them will be benchwarmer at any GPL club, but they appear to panic when playing.

As Kotoko gears up for their next match against Dreams FC, Konadu's perspective serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in team dynamics and the need for collective support during tough times.