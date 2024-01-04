Maxwell Konadu praises inclusion of local players in Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has welcomed the inclusion of home-based players in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an interview with Kessben FM, Konadu expressed his satisfaction with the team's selection, stating that it's "good to have a well-balanced squad" with a mix of local and foreign-based players.

He believes that the presence of local players in the squad will motivate others in the Ghana Premier League to work harder and strive for excellence.

Konadu, who currently heads Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, noted that the inclusion of Medeama duo Abdul Fatawu Hamidu and Jonathan Sowah, as well as Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey, will have a positive impact on the local league.

"It’s not a bad squad. In my opinion, it’s good when you have a well-balanced squad like this. Decisions are not made to satisfy any individual but to satisfy the entire Ghanaian population. I believe they made the best decision and I’m happy there are few local ones among them. The inclusion of these local players will go a long way to motivate players plying their trade in the local scene," he said.

Black Stars are currently in Kumasi, where preparations are underway for the Nations Cup, which kicks off on Saturday, January 13 and runs until February 11, 2024.