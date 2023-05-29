Maxwell Konadu praises Legon Cities players for Hearts win

Legon Cities tactician has applauded his team after their narrow 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday, May 28 2023.

Kofi Kordzi’s drive in stoppage time of the first half ensured that The Royals returned to winning ways following their defeat to Bechem United last weekend.

Konadu’s side showed more desire and were resilient as they held on to that solitary goal to secure all three points, and he was full of praise for his team at full time.

He told StarTimes: “The boys went out there and did as we planned so I say congratulations to the boys. They gave it their all and we are so happy for the three points.”

Legon Cities are in 11th position on the league standings with 43 points and they are away to King Faisal for their next match.