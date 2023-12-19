GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 December 2023
Maxwell Konadu promises to impress fans in next game following Accra Lions defeat
Maxwell Konadu

Following Nsoatreman FC's 2-1 defeat against Accra Lions in match week 15, coach Maxwell Konadu has pledged to rectify errors and ensure a stronger performance in the next game.

The Monday afternoon clash initially saw Nsoatreman take an early lead with Kwabena Adu Meider scoring in the 1st minute. However, Accra Lions, led by substitute Mohammed Yahaya, staged a remarkable comeback, securing both the equaliser and the winning goal.

Acknowledging the disappointment, Coach Konadu expressed determination to bounce back, stating, "Well, that is football; it is part of the game. We need to go and fight hard; the battle is not over. We will keep fighting until we get back to winning ways."

He added, "It is disappointing after losing two straight matches; it is not easy for us. We need to go and fight very hard to at least make our supporters happy back home."

Nsoatreman will now focus on addressing the setbacks and delivering an improved performance in the upcoming games to bring joy to their loyal fanbase.

