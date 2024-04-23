Maxwell Konadu returns to lead Black Meteors as head coach

Maxwell Konadu is set to make a triumphant return to the helm of the Black Meteors following his appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The experienced tactician, currently at the helm of Nsoatreman FC, will be joined by a formidable support team to guide the team to new heights.

Assisting Konadu will be Abdul Gazale, a former Asante Kotoko coach, serving as his assistant. Meanwhile, the coaching staff includes illustrious names such as FIFA U17 World Cup winner Ben Owu as the goalkeeper trainer, and Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku as Team Manager.

The backroom team is further bolstered by Eric Totime as the Physiotherapist, Henry Bart-Plange as the Masseur, and Collins Osei Bonsu and Attah Debango as Equipment Officers. Eli Vorgbe will contribute as the team's Video Analyst.

Konadu's appointment comes in the wake of Ibrahim Tanko's tenure, marked by disappointment in failing to secure Olympic qualification and an early exit from the U-23 AFCON last year.

The GFA sees Konadu's return as a strategic move to align with their football philosophy of nurturing talent for both youth and senior national teams.

With Konadu's notable coaching experience, including his integral role in Ghana's 2011 All African Games gold medal victory and previous stint leading the Black Meteors, the GFA is confident in his ability to propel the team forward.

Emphasising the importance of Konadu's role in talent development, the GFA underscores his pivotal position in bridging the gap between youth and senior national teams, ensuring a seamless flow of talent within Ghanaian football.

As a former Ghana international with extensive coaching experience both domestically and internationally, Konadu's return is met with anticipation and optimism for the future of the Black Meteors under his leadership.