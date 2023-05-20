Maxwell Konadu reveals Legon Cities players refused to train ahead of Bechem United match

Legon Cities tactician, Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that his side lost to Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, May 20 2023 because they did not prepare adequately for the game.

The Royals were solid in defense in the first 30 minutes but wilted under pressure as Emmanuel Avornyo struck in the 36th minute to secure all three points for The Hunters.

Konadu believes the outcome of the match could have been different if his players had availed themselves for training.

He told StartTimes' Jude Acheampong: “For me in the first 30 minutes we were in the game and could have taken the lead but we couldn’t utilize the chances that came our way. But I will say for one thing, we just couldn’t train the whole week. Our boys trained only once in the whole week for this game so it reflected on the game. Our current level is not where we are supposed to be.”

Quizzed on why they couldn't train, Konadu said: “It’s up to them. That’s another thing to talk about but if we had trained well in the whole week, we would have picked this point. I believe that."

Cities will lock horns with Hearts of Oak for their next game.

By Suleman Asante