Maxwell Konadu rubbishes reports Kwadwo Asamoah pulled out of Ghana-Ethiopia clash over return of Ayew brothers

Assistant coach of the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu has debunked reports that Kwadwo Asamoah withdrew from the Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifiers because of the return of the Ayew brothers.

On Monday, the Ghana Football Association confirmed, the Inter Milan ace had pulled out of the team to face Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on November 18th due to injury.

Asamoah had played 90 minutes of Inter Milan's 4-1 defeat to Atlanta over the weekend, raising a few eyebrows after he reported himself as injured for the international assignment.

Many believe the 29 year old opted out due to the return of the Ayew brothers but coach Maxwell Konadu has rubbished such claims.

“The invitation got to Kwadwo Asamoah two weeks ago, he would have proposed not coming if indeed the Ayews are the reason”.

“He knew the Ayew brothers will come. So, I don’t think that is the reason”, Konadu told Otec FM.

He added that; “You can’t run a national team if you always come out with issues being discussed with the players, we have to protect their privacy”.

The Ayew brothers are returning to the senior national team after last playing in the 1-1 draw against Congo in the World Cup qualifier last year.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin