Maxwell Konadu set to leave Nsoatreman despite FA Cup triumph

Nsoatreman FC and Head Coach Maxwell Konadu have amicably parted ways, following Konadu's request to leave, sources have told GHANASoccernet.com.

Konadu, who joined the Bono-based club on a two-year contract in July 2023, leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Under his leadership, Nsoatreman FC clinched the Ghana FA Cup last season and secured an impressive fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

The former Black Stars assistant coach was set to guide the club in their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup appearance, a reward for their FA Cup triumph.

Konadu is now expected to finalize a lucrative three-year deal with an undisclosed club in South Africa later this week.

In the wake of his departure, Nsoatreman FC are actively seeking a replacement to lead the team in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign. Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is considered the front-runner to succeed Konadu, having received the departing coach's endorsement along with two other potential candidates.

Konadu, who previously coached Legon Cities before joining Nsoatreman FC, leaves with his head held high after fulfilling the prestigious goal of winning the FA Cup.

Nsoatreman FCareis now focused on finding a new coach who can build on Konadu's success and steer the team through their maiden continental competition.