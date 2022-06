Defender Maxwell Woledzi played his first match for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday, 25 June, in a pre-season friendly.

The centre back featured as Os Conquistadores played out a 1-1 draw with amateur side AF Braga.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''Great to play my first pre season game for @VitoriaSC1922.''

Woledzi signed a three-year contract last week from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

He has teamed up with compatriot and Ghana international Abdul Mumin.