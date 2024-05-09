MAY 9TH Commemoration: Statement Issued By President of the Ghana Football Association, Simeon-Okraku

Twenty-three years ago, on May 9th, 2001, thousands of vibrant men and women converged at the Accra Sports Stadium to witness the nation's biggest local league fixture - Accra Hearts of Oak versus Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Twenty - three years ago, millions of football enthusiasts sat glued to their television sets watching in horror as barely a few minutes after that absorbing contest ended, news of rising deaths from a stampede at the stadium started filtering through. At last official count, one hundred and twenty seven football fans were reported to have lost their lives in what came to be known as the May 9th Disaster.

Year in, year out, the football fraternity and its friends huddle together to honour the memory of the dearly departed and to share strength with the families they left behind and those who sustained injuries on that dark day in Ghana's football history.

For us, at the Ghana Football Association, this commemorative events serve as constant reminders that our continuing efforts to rid Ghana Football of hooliganism and make our stadiums safe is the biggest tribute we can pay to those who unfortunately died and those who were scarred by the events of May 9th, 2021. Their sacrifice will be meaningless if we relent in this endeavour.

As we commemorate that day, our thoughts and players remain with all who were affected by the May 9th Disaster. We pray for continuing comfort for us all as we remain resolute in our faith in the Almighty.

May the souls of our dearly departed brothers and sisters continue to rest in perfect peace.

May God bless and protect us all.