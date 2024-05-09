May 9th stadium disaster has changed my life forever - Herber Mensah

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Herbert Mensah reflects on the lasting impact of the May 9th Stadium disaster, recalling the tragic incident that unfolded exactly 23 years ago.

During a football match between Ghana's two biggest clubs, the event turned catastrophic, resulting in the loss of 127 football fans.

It stands as one of the worst stadium disasters in history, prompting an annual day of reflection and remembrance since the tragedy occurred.

In a statement made on Thursday, Mensah remarked, "Having been there and been involved in all that happened has changed my life and I believe it has changed the lives of all those who were and have been closely involved."

The tension escalated when enraged supporters, angered by a controversial referee decision, began hurling bottles and various objects onto the pitch.

In response to the escalating chaos, law enforcement authorities deployed tear gas, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

With panic gripping the stadium, the decision was made to seal the gates, inadvertently triggering a catastrophic stampede.