‘May Allah bless you’ – Andre Ayew to Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku

On the occasion of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku's 52nd birthday, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew took to Instagram to send his well wishes and blessings.

The Ghanaian football community came together to celebrate the influential figure, recognizing his contributions to the sport in the country.

In his heartfelt message, Ayew expressed his gratitude and admiration for Okraku, acknowledging the president's dedication and commitment to Ghanaian football.

He called upon Allah to shower his blessings upon Okraku on his special day, emphasising the importance of his leadership in the development and progress of football in Ghana.

The GFA president plays a significant role in shaping the future of Ghanaian football, and Ayew's message serves as a testament to the appreciation and respect he holds for Okraku.

The gesture also highlights the unity and camaraderie within the Ghanaian football fraternity, as players and officials come together to celebrate important milestones and support each other's endeavours.