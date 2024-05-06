Maybe I will return his asists in our next game - Inaki Williams opens up on combining with brother for goals

Black Stars forward for Athletic Bilbao, Inaki Williams, expressed his eagerness to reciprocate his brother's assists in their recent game against Getafe, aiming to set up goals for Nico Williams.

Williams, who netted two goals in the match, highlighted his mother's anticipated delight at his achievement.

His brace secured a 2-0 victory for Bilbao, solidifying their fifth-place position in the league standings. Notably, both goals were assisted by Williams' brother, Nico, adding a familial element to the team's success.

Speaking to Bilbao media after the match, Inaki expressed his satisfaction with the win, particularly in a game where two of his teammates received red cards.

“My mother will be happy today. Today we (me and Nico) are not going to fight in the locker room. Super happy in the end. Hey, we understand each other very well. Today, he gave them (the assists) to me and maybe the next game I will give them to him,” he shared.

Inaki's brace against Getafe brings his tally for the 2023-2024 La Liga season to 11 goals and three assists in 31 appearances. Additionally, he contributed two goals and two assists in five Copa Del Rey matches, aiding Bilbao in securing their first Copa Del Rey title in four decades.