McDan CEO Daniel Mckorley rescind decision to take over Great Olympics as he labels Ghana football as a 'Tough Venture'

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley has revealed he made an attempt to take over Division One side Accra Great Olympics but rescinded his decision due to the nature of the sport in the country.

According to him Ghana football administration is a very tough venture which requires a lot of capital and resources.

"Ghana football is very tough, as a result I have changed my earlier decision to take over Accra Great Olympics ", he told Kingdom FM.

The business mogul also indicated despite his decision not to enter into football administration , he will continue to do his charity jobs to support Ghana sports.