McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup expands with more teams and bigger prizes

Published on: 02 July 2024
The McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup football tournament returns for its fourth edition, promoting peace and unity in the Greater Accra region ahead of the 2024 General Election. Here's a summary of the key details:

Expansion and Prizes:

  • The tournament expands from 16 teams in 2020 to 24 participating community teams.
  • The winner will receive a GHâ‚µ10,000 cash prize, a trophy, and medals.
  • First and second runners-up will receive GHâ‚µ5,000 and GHâ‚µ3,000 respectively, along with medals.
  • All teams will receive sets of jerseys, hoses, and balls.
  • Each team will be awarded GHâ‚µ1,200 as appearance fees.

Draw and Venues:

  • The draw was held on June 29, 2024, with defending champions Osu Town XI and seven other teams seeded.
  • Matches will be played across three venues: McDan Sege Sports Complex, McDan Teshie Sports Complex, and McDan La Town Park.
  • The opening round features exciting matchups like Prampram vs. Ashaiman and Kpone vs. La Nkwantanang.

Promoting Peace and Unity:

  • Organizers aim to unite the entire Greater Accra and Ga region through the competition.
  • Future editions will include Zongo communities to ensure broader participation.
  • Both National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates endorsed the event's role in promoting peace.

McDan Group's Commitment:

  • Mr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group, is credited with sponsoring the tournament's growth and improving pitches from grassless to astroturf.
  • The McDan Group emphasizes promoting community football and Ga heritage through this initiative.

The McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup promises a thrilling competition while fostering peace and unity in the region.

