McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup expands with more teams and bigger prizes

The McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup football tournament returns for its fourth edition, promoting peace and unity in the Greater Accra region ahead of the 2024 General Election. Here's a summary of the key details:
Expansion and Prizes:
- The tournament expands from 16 teams in 2020 to 24 participating community teams.
- The winner will receive a GHâ‚µ10,000 cash prize, a trophy, and medals.
- First and second runners-up will receive GHâ‚µ5,000 and GHâ‚µ3,000 respectively, along with medals.
- All teams will receive sets of jerseys, hoses, and balls.
- Each team will be awarded GHâ‚µ1,200 as appearance fees.
Draw and Venues:
- The draw was held on June 29, 2024, with defending champions Osu Town XI and seven other teams seeded.
- Matches will be played across three venues: McDan Sege Sports Complex, McDan Teshie Sports Complex, and McDan La Town Park.
- The opening round features exciting matchups like Prampram vs. Ashaiman and Kpone vs. La Nkwantanang.
Promoting Peace and Unity:
- Organizers aim to unite the entire Greater Accra and Ga region through the competition.
- Future editions will include Zongo communities to ensure broader participation.
- Both National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates endorsed the event's role in promoting peace.
McDan Group's Commitment:
- Mr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group, is credited with sponsoring the tournament's growth and improving pitches from grassless to astroturf.
- The McDan Group emphasizes promoting community football and Ga heritage through this initiative.
The McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup promises a thrilling competition while fostering peace and unity in the region.