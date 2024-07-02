McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup expands with more teams and bigger prizes

The McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup football tournament returns for its fourth edition, promoting peace and unity in the Greater Accra region ahead of the 2024 General Election. Here's a summary of the key details:

Expansion and Prizes:

The tournament expands from 16 teams in 2020 to 24 participating community teams.

The winner will receive a GHâ‚µ10,000 cash prize , a trophy, and medals.

, a trophy, and medals. First and second runners-up will receive GHâ‚µ5,000 and GHâ‚µ3,000 respectively, along with medals.

and respectively, along with medals. All teams will receive sets of jerseys, hoses, and balls.

Each team will be awarded GHâ‚µ1,200 as appearance fees.

Draw and Venues:

The draw was held on June 29, 2024, with defending champions Osu Town XI and seven other teams seeded.

Matches will be played across three venues: McDan Sege Sports Complex, McDan Teshie Sports Complex, and McDan La Town Park.

The opening round features exciting matchups like Prampram vs. Ashaiman and Kpone vs. La Nkwantanang.

Promoting Peace and Unity:

Organizers aim to unite the entire Greater Accra and Ga region through the competition.

Future editions will include Zongo communities to ensure broader participation.

Both National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates endorsed the event's role in promoting peace.

McDan Group's Commitment:

Mr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group, is credited with sponsoring the tournament's growth and improving pitches from grassless to astroturf.

The McDan Group emphasizes promoting community football and Ga heritage through this initiative.

The McDan Ga-Adangbe Peace and Unity Cup promises a thrilling competition while fostering peace and unity in the region.