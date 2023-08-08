McDan Seniors emerge maiden winners of Health Champions Cup tournament in Ghana

McDan Seniors Football Academy emerged crowned winners of the inaugural Health Champions Cup held in Ghana by Green Sports Africa in collaboration with MasterCard Foundation.

The Health Champions Cup tournament seeks to offer opportunities to young and upcoming footballers who aim at taking their career to the professional level.

McDan Seniors came from behind to overcome their third division rivals, Esjade Academy, in the final of the tournament, which started with 34 teams from across the Great Accra Region at the McDan La Town in Accra on Sunday.

As champions of the maiden edition of the seven-by-seven tournament, McDan Seniors earned a prize of US$600, a trophy, a set of jerseys, and gold medals at the end of the enthralling final.

Esjade Academy, who finished as runners-up, received US$200, a set of jerseys, and silver medals, with the third placed team taking up the bronze medals.

Head trainer of McDan Seniors, David Kabu Adjovu, heaped praises on the organizers of the tourney and urged them to continue empowering the development of young footballers.

"I am excited by side won the competition, but I think it is victory for all participants of this great initiative by Green Sports Africa and MasterCard Foundation," he said.

"If you get to know the inner feelings of these young talents, you will be amazed. You saw their commitment and zeal on the field.

"This is something they will continue to remember as they grow to be top professional footballers. I want to see more of these kinds of tournaments.

"Green Sports Africa and MasterCard Foundation are welcomed again next year." He concluded.

Players and coaches also took advantage to undertake health training on personal hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health, which took place last Friday.