"Me and my brother still have more years with the Black Stars"- Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew believes he and his brother, Andre Ayew, have more years to spend with the national team of Ghana.

Both players are in their early thirties, with Jordan set to be 32 in September while Andre turns 34 in December.

The Ayew brothers are the most experienced duo in the current Black Stars team but there has been pressure from fans of the national team to get rid of them.

However, the youngest of the Ayew brothers insists there is still a lot they can offer the team.

“It’s like a kid’s dream come true. We’ll enjoy it, it’s not going to last forever but we are enjoying it and know that we still have more years,” Jordan said to GTV Sports.

Jordan and Andre have played together for years at both club and national team levels. The brothers spent time together at Olympique Marseille and Swansea and Jordan claims it's been exciting being guided by his senior sibling.

“It’s always a pleasure to play alongside my brother," he added.