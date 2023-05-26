Mechanic turned footballer: Samartex’s Dauda Seidu overcomes challenges to pursue football career

Ghanaian footballer Dauda Seidu has revealed his journey of balancing football with working as a mechanic during his formative years. The 23-year-old currently plays for Ghana Premier League side Samartex, who currently occupy the seventh position in the league table.

In an interview with TV3, Seidu shared that his aspiration had always been to become a professional footballer. However, he faced difficulties along the way, which led him to take up various menial jobs. At one point, he even worked as a bus conductor before acquiring skills as a mechanic.

During his time at former club Ashanti Gold SC, Seidu managed to combine his football career with his work as a mechanic. This dedication eventually paved the way for his move to Samartex at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Now established as a regular player in the Ghanaian topflight, Seidu has chosen to focus solely on his football career and has stopped working as a mechanic.

Reflecting on his journey, Seidu shared, "When I was young, my dad used to buy boots for me. I had the chance to travel abroad; however, upon my return, things became difficult. I had to find work as a laborer and even as a Trotro conductor at times. I finally made the decision to become a mechanic. I worked in that field while playing for Ashantigold before later moving to Samartex. I no longer have financial issues at my current club because they pay me on time. However, expenses remain high."

Seidu is now an integral part of the Samartex team, which aims to secure a top-four finish in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.