Medeama aim for CAF Champions League victory - George Mireku Duker

Medeama have set their sights on winning the CAF Champions League, as expressed by board member George Mireku Duker.

The Member of Parliament of Tarkwa-Nsuaem is confident and undaunted by the tough opponents awaiting the Ghanaian champions.

Drawn against African champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Yanga, Medeama is gearing up for their first match in Cairo against Al Ahly on November 25.

Duker stated, "We want to take the trophy, that’s our aim, we are not just going to participate. That’s why I said, we are going to shock the world, we are the underdogs, obviously. But watch out for Medeama; whichever team comes up, we are ready to face them."

He also highlighted the readiness of the team's supporters back home, who are eagerly anticipating the matches in Tarkwa. "We want to go ahead, perform, and gradually increase our slots in CAF’s competitions," he added.

With a clear goal of clinching the CAF Champions League title, Medeama is poised for an exciting and determined campaign in the competition.