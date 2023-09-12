Medeama aim to emulate Berekum Chelsea feat in CAF Champions League ahead of Horoya cracker

Ghana's representatives in the CAF Champions League, Medeama are hoping to reach the heights set by Berekum Chelsea in the competition in 2012.

The Mauve and Yellow face Guinean giants AC Horoya with a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League at stake. Medeama will first hosts the Guinean club in Ghana before travelling for the second leg in a week's time.

Chelsea were the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the tournament, which is also the target of the Tarkwa-based club.

Having eliminated Nigeria side Remo Stars, Medeama are beaming with confidence ahead of their game against the Guinean champions.

Horoya have been consistent in the continental championship in recent years, reaching the group stage of both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

They come into the game as favourites following their record in the competition.

However, the Ghanaian side cannot be written off, having in the past excelled in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the group stage.

Meanwhile, in recent times Ghanaian clubs have struggled to go beyond the first stage, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko failing to make a mark on the continent.