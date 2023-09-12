Medeama aim to upset Guinea giants Horoya in CAF Champions League

Medeama SC remain confident ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Guinean giants Horoya AC on Sunday.

The Ghanaian champions hosts Horoya in the first leg of their second round clash in Cape Coast with the hopes of causing a major upset.

The Mauve and Yellow advanced to the second round after edging out Nigerian side Remo Stars at the preliminary stage.

Horoya have been consistent in the continental championship in recent years, reaching the group stage of both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

They come into the game as favourites following their record in the competition.

However, the Ghanaian side cannot be written off, having in the past excelled in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the group stage.

Meanwhile, in recent times Ghanaian clubs have struggled to go beyond the first stage, with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko failing to make a mark on the continent.

Medeama will travel to Guinea a week later for the second-leg of the clash.