Medeama aiming to retain Ghana Premier League title - Zimbabwe's Kudakwashe Mahachi

Medeama forward Kudakwashe Mahachi says the club's mentality is geared toward retaining the Ghana Premier League title.

Medeama clinched the Ghanaian top-flight league championship last season, marking a historic moment for the club.

Despite a slow start to the ongoing season, Mahachi, who has only played one game for Medeama this season, expressed the team's determination to maintain their league title. He emphasized the importance of team unity and respect for each other within the club.

"Just like I've said, as a foreigner, you need to deliver so I am not putting myself under pressure," Mahachi stated in an interview with the Medeama media team ahead of Thursday's outstanding match against Nsoatreman.

"I believe my team can do anything we want to do because we're winning games. Our mentality is to maintain our league title. I respect my teammates, I respect my coaches, I respect everyone in Medeama so if the coaches decide to put me on the bench, there is nothing that I can say!"

Currently, the Mauve and Yellows are placed sixth on the table with 13 points and a win against second-placed Nsoatreman will see them climb to third.