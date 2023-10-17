Medeama and Dreams to use Cape Coast stadium as home venues for African competitions

Medeama SC and Dreams FC will be honouring their games in the CAF Champions and Confederation Cup group stage at the Cape Coast Stadium, when the competition begins next month, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The CAF inter-club competition debutants hosted their home games in the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium, respectively.

Medeama eliminated Nigerian outfit Remo Stars and Guinean giants Horoya AC to make it to the group phase of the CAF Champions League for the first time.

Dreams also eliminated Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan and FC Kallon of Sierra Leone to book their spot in the group phase for the first time in history.

As the Accra Sports Stadium doesn't meet the requirements of the CAF club licensing measures, Dreams have opted for the Cape Coast Stadium for their group stage games.

Medeama, the Ghanaian champions, will play their home matches in the Champions League at the Cape Coast Stadium after their hopes for moving to their home games to the Tarkwa T and A Park couldn't materialise.

The Yellow and Mauves are in Group D of the competition along with record-winners Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad and Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC.

Dreams are placed in Group C alongside Nigerian side Rivers United, Club Africain, and fellow debutants Academica do Lobito.

The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group phase games will start on Friday, November 24, 2023, through to Sunday, March 3, 2024.