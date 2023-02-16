Medeama and Ghanasoccernet’s Patrick Akoto participates in CAF Training Workshop for General Coordinators

Patrick Akoto, Chief Editor of Ghanasoccernet.com, has completed the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Training Workshop for General Coordinators (GCs).

CAF organised the workshop in Abidjan with the goal of building capacity and providing training to General Coordinators in the region.

Akoto, who also works as a communications officer at Medeama and Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), was one of twenty-six officials from all seven members of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) who attended the training, as well as others from other zones who were invited.

Prospective match officials from Wafu A (Liberia) and UNAF (Tunisia) were also in attendance even though they are not part of Wafu B.

The two-day event, which started on Tuesday, allowed existing GCs to upgrade their knowledge in the craft while serving as training for prospective match officials.

Speaking after the workshop, Akoto, also a well-known sports journalist in Ghana, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the workshop.

"It was an honour to be part of the workshop, and I would like to thank WAFU B for organizing it," he said. "I believe that the training received will help me in my work as a sports journalist, especially in covering football events."