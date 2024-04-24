Medeama and Jean Vital Ourega mutually agree to part ways

Medeama have confirmed that midfielder Jean Vital Ourega has left the club, effective immediately.

Vital, 28, has agreed a mutual termination of his contract to bring his association with the Ghana champions to an end.

The Ivorian signed a one-year contract extension last year after signing a two-year deal in January 2022.

A statement issued by the club on Wednesday read: "Medeama and Jean Vital Ourega have parted ways on mutual ground.

"The Ivorian, who was a key member of the squad, won the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title, etching his name in the club's history.

"He also featured prominently for the the two-time FA winners as they reached a historic group stage of the CAF Champions League.

"We would like to thank Vital for his contribution to Medeama and wish him well for the rest of his career."

Vital, a former Karela United midfielder, joined Medeama in 2022 after leaving Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

At Karela, he enjoyed significant success playing in the Ghanaian top-flight, bringing his energy and physicality to the team with 35 appearances, 3 goals, 13 assists and 4 MVPs to his name.

The Ivorian has an extensive resume' having featured for for Ivorian sides African Sports and AS Denguele; Zambia’s Buildcon FC; Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Congolese giants TP Mazembe.