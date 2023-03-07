Medeama announces nominees for Player of The Month Award for February

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has named three contenders for Player of The Month of February for the club.

The trio comprises Goalkeeper Felix Kyei who kept 3 clean sheets in 4 appearnces, Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital Ourega and defender Nurudeen Abdulai, who bagged 2 MVP awards in 4 appearances.

Fans can vote for the Tarkwa Community Mining Medeama SC Player of the Month February Nominees.

The Mauve and Yellow are currently 6th on the League standings on 31 points, 5 points behind League leaders Aduana who they face in their next game at Dormaa on March 11 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante