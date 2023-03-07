GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Medeama announces nominees for Player of The Month Award for February

Published on: 07 March 2023
Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has named three contenders for Player of The Month of February for the club.

The trio comprises Goalkeeper Felix Kyei who kept 3 clean sheets in 4 appearnces, Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital Ourega and defender Nurudeen Abdulai, who bagged 2 MVP awards in 4 appearances.

Fans can vote for the Tarkwa Community Mining Medeama SC Player of the Month February Nominees.

The Mauve and Yellow are currently 6th on the League standings on 31 points, 5 points behind League leaders Aduana who they face in their next game at Dormaa on March 11 2023.

 

By Suleman Asante

