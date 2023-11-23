Medeama backed to secure good result against Ah Ahly in CAF Champions League

Former Medeama midfielder Enock Atta Agyei says the team has what it takes to secure a positive result in their opening match of the CAF Champions League group stage against Al Ahly.

The Yellow and Mauves are set to take on the African giants on Saturday, November 25, 2023, as they embark on a historical journey.

Despite their inexperience in the competition, Atta Agyei believes that given the quality of the team, they are fit to rub shoulders with the Al Ahly.

“Al Ahly is a strong side but that doesn’t stop Medeama from getting good results if they put more effort and believe in themselves”, Atta Agyei said.

“They [Medeama] can get a good result there. Looking at the Medeama playing body, the advice I can give them is to work extra hard, this is because they have very good players and have all the qualities to qualify for the quarter-final or semi-final. Medeama also have a good team,” he added

The Ghana Premier League champions have touched down successfully in Cairo including Black Stars trio Jonathan Sowah, Fatawu Hamidu and Nurudeen Abdulai.