Medeama bankroller urges Ghanaians to rally behind team in CAF Champions League clash with Al Ahly

Medeama bankroller Moses Armah 'Parker' has passionately called on Ghanaian football enthusiasts to show their unwavering support for the team as they gear up to face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Having successfully advanced to the group stage of the competition with commendable performances in the preliminary stage, the Ghanaian champions are gearing up for a significant showdown.

In an interview with Peace FM, Parker emphasized the importance of the upcoming match against Al Ahly, framing it as a contest between Ghana and Egypt. He urged Ghanaians to turn out in large numbers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday to back Medeama.

"Ghanaians should come and support Medeama; it is Ghana versus Egypt now, that is how the game is," said Parker, highlighting the significance of the fixture. He acknowledged the strength of Al Ahly's team, which includes several players who have represented the Egyptian national team.

Despite the formidable challenge posed by Al Ahly, Parker remains optimistic about Medeama's chances and encouraged fans to contribute to a vibrant atmosphere. "They are all coming here, and if they want good football to watch, this is the time Ghana should come and support so that we thrash them," declared Parker.

The call to support Medeama echoes the collective spirit of national pride, setting the stage for an exciting and closely watched encounter in the CAF Champions League.