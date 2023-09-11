Medeama beat newly-promoted Division One League side Rospak in friendly

Medeama beat newly-promoted Division One League side Rospak 3-1 in a pre-season friendly in Tarkwa on Sunday.

Rashid Yussif opened the scoring for Rospak with a thunderous strike before Richard Dwumah canceled the lead.

Ebenezer Ackahbi added the second for the Premier League champions before Daniel Lomotey put the icing on the cake with the third goal.

Lomotey has been in fine pre-season form since joining.

This is his third goal in four matches for the Mauve and Yellows.

Medeama used the friendly as dress rehearsal for the CAF Champions League match against Guinea side Horoya FC on Sunday September 17, 2023 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Rospak are also preparing for the start of their debut campaign in the Ghana Division One League.