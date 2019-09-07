Medeama board chairman Dr Toni Aubynn reveals 'he's under pressure' to contest Ghana FA top job

Business development guru Dr Toni Aubynn says he is seriously considering 'numerous calls from some football people' to vie for the Ghana Football Association presidency.

But the Medeama SC board chairman has set a Friday, 13 September, 2019 deadline to decide.

''I am considering numerous calls from some football people desirous to develop a positive and fresh image of our football in Ghana,'' Dr Aubynn he told GHANASoccernet.com

''Whiles I am considering this call to serve and to bring my experience to bear on football in Ghana, I am yet to declare my full intention to join the race.

''I am very sympathetic to the idea of a fresh and credible image for the FA. I need to interact with a few people who would likely to be affected by my decision.''

Dr Aubynn become popular in Ghana football during his days at Goldfields Ghana when the mining firm became headline sponsors of the Black Stars.

He has previously worked as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Director of Corporate Affairs for Tullow Ghana Limited.

Aubynn has also worked for Ranger Minerals’ Damang Mine and Gold Fields Ghana Limited in various senior management roles.

He speaks three other international languages- Finnish, French and Norwegian.