Medeama board chairman Tony Aubynn excited after Ghana Premier League title triumph

Board chairman of new Ghana Premier League champions Medeama, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has described his team's victory as an incredible feeling having put an end to a 46-year title drought in the Western region.

The Yellow and Mauves sealed the title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Tamale City at Akoon Park on the final day becoming the 12th club to win the prestigious trophy.

While coaches, players, and fans of the Tarkwa-based side continue to air their joy across the length and breadth of Ghana, Tony Aubynn is equally ecstatic with the historical feat.

"Everybody is excited it is undescribable I can't find words to describe it because for 47 years the Western Region has never touched the league trophy. So for a team or a club to win today it is an exciting moment and of course, we have attempted that on two major occasions," he told Peace FM.

"All occasions it was truncated so this is a splendid feeling for all of us. Nothing good comes easy it is has been very tough I have indicated about the first two attempts were all truncated,"

"When we started this league we started well and at a point in time we were slumping we were just going down and we had to reorganize and get back on track. We thank all the chiefs we thank all our supporters and everybody for supporting us to this level,"

Medeama will now begin preparations for the CAF Champions League.