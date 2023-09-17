Medeama board member John Justice Abban rallies support for team ahead of Horoya showdown

Medeama board member John Justice Abban is rallying support for the team ahead of the crucial CAF Champions League match against Horoya AC on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellow host the Guinea side at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday September 17, 2023.

The Premier League champions have adopted the venue as our home ground following uncompleted work on our modern 12,000 seater capacity stadium in Tarkwa.

And board member John Justice Abban is rallying support for the team ahead of the big showdown.

"Football is about supporters and so I will urge the fans to come out in their numbers to support the team," Abban told medeamasc.org

"The good people of Cape Coast showed it against Remo Stars. A decent number came to support us and we expect more from them.

"Medeama is representing Ghana and so it's imperative we show support to the team. I am confident that if the players get the required support, they can deliver for us.

Medeama will be eager to secure a historic berth in the Champions League group stage, and Sunday's match will be a crucial step in that journey.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stage. Medeama, making their debut in the Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League last season, is determined to make their mark.

Medeama will host Horoya AC at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday September 17, 2023 with the return fixture fixed for September 29 in Conakry.