Medeama board member Kojo Allah confident team will upset Horoya AC in CAF Champions League

Medeama board member Kojo Allah is confident about the team's chances against Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League first eliminator.

The Ghanaian champions will battle the Guinea giants in the first leg tie at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday September 17, 2023.

The Mauve and Yellow have their work cut out for them as they host the Guinea side in the coastal town of Cape Coast.

Medeama dispatched Nigerian side Remo Stars FC on the lottery of a penalty after both sides drew 1-1 in both legs.

The Ghanaian side are on a mission to break a 11-year drought by Ghanaian clubs in the CAF Champions League -with Berekum Chelsea being the last team from the West African nation to reach the group stage in 2012.

But the business mogul, who is the owner of Kamit Engineering, remains defiant about the team's chances.

"It's going to be a tough match but we're confident about our chances. Football has evolved and these boys are ready to make name for themselves, their families and the country," he said

"Horoya is obviously a big and talented team. They have been consistent in the CAF Champions League but we know how to navigate our way.

"On paper they may look favourite, but this is football where anything is possible. We want to win and we'll do our best to make our country proud."

The upcoming match is expected to be a challenging one, with Horoya drawing on their experience in the competition, while Medeama seek to exceed expectations.

Medeama will be eager to secure a historic berth in the Champions League group stage, and Sunday's match will be a crucial step in that journey.