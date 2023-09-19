Medeama board member Maxwell Boakye's generous gesture boosts team spirit

Medeama board member Maxwell Boakye displayed his generosity by donating assorted items to the players and technical team ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League match against Horoya AC.

The gesture aimed to boost team morale and motivation before the game, which Medeama went on to win 3-1.

Boakye, a prominent business figure, personally presented the products to the players at the team's hotel in Cape Coast.

This act of kindness and support from a board member was well-received by the team, and it likely played a part in their impressive performance during the match.

Medeama's players delivered on the afternoon by scoring three goals against the formidable Guinea giants at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The victory gives Medeama a significant advantage as they head into the return leg in Conakry in two weeks' time.

Boakye's thoughtful gesture not only provided practical benefits in the form of essential items but also contributed to building a positive team spirit and camaraderie among the players and staff.