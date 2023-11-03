Medeama boss Evans Adotey anticipated Hearts of Oak's revenge motive after last season's 5-1 defeat

Medeama's head coach, Evans Adotey, had an inkling that Hearts of Oak were eager to avenge their 5-1 defeat from the previous season when the two teams faced off in a midweek match.

Last season's shock 5-1 loss at the Accra Sports Stadium to Medeama had served as the catalyst for the Yellow and Mauves' title-winning campaign.

In the latest encounter at the same venue during match week 8 of the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

Coach Adotey shared his insights after the match, stating, "I knew Hearts of Oak fans and the club itself would want to avenge the 5-1 scoreline from last season. I knew it wasn't going to be easy for me, and that's exactly what happened. I didn't start the game well. (Conceding) three goals in the first half and then coming back and then holding on until the final whistle meant that if I had started the game well, the result wouldn't have been this scoreline."

Medeama are determined to bounce back from this defeat and will remain in Accra to face Legon Cities in their upcoming match this weekend. Adotey and his team are looking to address the mistakes from the game against Hearts of Oak and return to their winning ways.