Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko confident ahead of Bechem United game

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko is exuding confidence ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United on Sunday.

The Ghanaian top-flight league is resuming this weekend after a four-week break, and Medeama SC is determined to secure victory at the TnA Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach Tanko expressed his team's excitement to return to action.

"We are very happy that football is coming back... We are happy football is coming back, and every week we will play football in Ghana."

Despite their disappointment in the MTN FA Cup, coach Tanko is optimistic that his team will bounce back and make their fans happy.

"I think when you look at this week the way the boys trained and the way we worked, I have the hope that we are going to make the fans happy this weekend."

The match between Medeama SC and Bechem United is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.