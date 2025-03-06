GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko confident ahead of Bechem United game

Published on: 06 March 2025
Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko confident ahead of Bechem United game

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko is exuding confidence ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United on Sunday.

The Ghanaian top-flight league is resuming this weekend after a four-week break, and Medeama SC is determined to secure victory at the TnA Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach Tanko expressed his team's excitement to return to action.

"We are very happy that football is coming back... We are happy football is coming back, and every week we will play football in Ghana."

Despite their disappointment in the MTN FA Cup, coach Tanko is optimistic that his team will bounce back and make their fans happy.

"I think when you look at this week the way the boys trained and the way we worked, I have the hope that we are going to make the fans happy this weekend."

The match between Medeama SC and Bechem United is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more