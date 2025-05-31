GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko determined to avoid defeat against Kotoko

Published on: 31 May 2025
Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has expressed his team's determination to avoid defeat when they face Asante Kotoko in their upcoming Ghana Premier League match.

According to Coach Tanko, his team has prepared well for the clash and is targeting a positive result.

Speaking to Medi TV, Coach Tanko said, "The target is to have a very good game in Kumasi. I think this is the first game that is going to be live since I took over, and it's motivation enough for the players to give their best."

He added that his team is looking to take a point or secure a win in the match.

"We are very prepared for Asante Kotoko. It will be one of the toughest matches, but my team is always improving, and I believe this weekend we will pick up our first away point or three points," Coach Tanko said. Medeama SC will look to capitalize on their preparation and secure a favorable outcome.

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

Coach Tanko's team will aim to put up a strong performance against the Porcupine Warriors.

