Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko shifts focus to next season despite two more games

Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has set his sights on next season's Ghana Premier League title despite having two games left to play in the current campaign.

With his team sitting sixth in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Nations FC, Tanko acknowledges that the title race is over for Medeama SC.

In an interview with Medi TV, Coach Tanko expressed his focus on planning for the upcoming season.

"The performance of the team has increased since I took over. It’s important for me to plan for next season," he said.

Tanko emphasized that his team will give their best in the remaining two games to set the stage for a strong campaign next season.

"We are going to give our best to win so that we will plan well for next season," Coach Tanko added.

Despite the title being out of reach, Tanko's team will look to end the season on a high note when they face Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

Coach Tanko's focus may be on next season, but his team will still aim to secure a positive result in their upcoming match.