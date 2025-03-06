Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko vows to impress fans ahead of Bechem United clash

Medeama Sporting Club head coach Ibrahim Tanko has assured fans that his team is determined to secure victory in their upcoming Ghana Premier League clash against Bechem United.

The Ghanaian top-flight league is resuming this weekend after a four-week break, and Medeama SC is set to face Bechem United on Sunday at the TnA Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach Tanko expressed his team's excitement to return to action and vowed to make their fans happy.

"We are very happy that football is coming back... I think when you look at this week the way the boys trained and the way we worked, I have the hope that we are going to make the fans happy this weekend."

Medeama SC is looking to bounce back from their disappointment in the MTN FA Cup, and coach Tanko is confident that his team will put on a good show. The match is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off.