Medeama building first ever roofed stadium in Ghana - Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC Communication Director, Patrick Akoto has confirmed plans by his club to build the first ever roofed stadium in Ghana.

He said, it is for this reason that their traditional home venue, the Tarkwa and Aboso Park, often referred to as the T&A Park has been closed down for works on the new project to begin.

According to Patrick Akoto, the completion of the renovation works will make the T&A Park becoming one of the finest stadiums in the country.

He added that the new look T&A Park, when completed will be the first roofed stadium in Ghana with an estimated seating capacity of 10,000.

It is expected that the ultra-modern edifice will be completed in the next two years.