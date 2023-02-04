Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah to officially hang boots on Sunday

Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah will call it a quit from active football during their last home game of the first period of the season this Sunday at Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.

Zutah will bring to an end a 15-year stint with the Yellow and Mauves when they face FC Samartex on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League where he bid farewell to the fans.

He will walk out, alongside his family to a guard of honour and address the fans who have supported him right from the time he made his bow as a teenager.

Zutah has built a reputation as an excellent player and is now an enviable chief administrator of the club, completely dedicated to Medeama.

The fans in Tarkwa will rise in unison to pay homage to the outstanding footballer cum administrator par excellence.

Zutah is highly respected as he goes down in history as the most loyal and dedicated Medeama footballer since the club was established.

Zutah joined Medeama as a teenager in 2008, clocking 430 appearances, and scoring over 100 goals and assists.

He won the Ghana FA Cup twice with Medeama in 2013 and 2015.

He also featured prominently when the Yellow and Mauves made it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016 after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The club legend will continue his role as an administrator of the club.

Zutah is currently the vice president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).