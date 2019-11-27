Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah to tie knot with longtime girlfriend on Saturday

Medeama captain Joseph Hughes Tetteh Zutah and longtime girlfriend Doris Agyarkoh will get married on Saturday, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The pair, who have been dating for many years, will finally walk down the isle in the mining town of Tarkwa.

The wedding ceremony will take place at the Church of Pentecost E.K Temple in Tarkwa which will be preceded by the traditional marriage on Saturday.

Zutah, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Cape Coast, has been a key figure at the Mauve and Yellows.

Top club officials, teammates, family and friends as well as the football community will grace the occasion.