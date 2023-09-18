Medeama captain Kofi Asmah credits technical team after impressive win over Horoya

Medeama captain, Kofi Asmah, has attributed his standout performance in Sunday's CAF Champions League victory over Guinean side Horoya AC to the technical team led by Evans Adotey.

The 20-year-old defender delivered an impressive performance, scoring a stunning goal in Medeama's 3-1 first-leg win at the Cape Coast Stadium.

This victory gives the Yellow and Mauves an advantage going into the return leg in Conakry, as they aim to secure a spot in the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time.

Speaking about his performance, Asmah praised the coaching team for motivating him to replicate his league form in continental games.

He stated, "This is my first time playing in an African competition, but the coaches motivated me to replicate my league form in continental games. The coaches told me that my performance in the league can be replicated against Horoya AC. So it is the coaches who motivated me to give my best performance."