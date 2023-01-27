GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Medeama captain Kwesi Donsu reveals club's approach for Hearts of Oak clash

Published on: 27 January 2023
Medeama captain Kwesi Donsu reveals club's approach for Hearts of Oak clash

Medeama captain Kwesi Donsu has said that they will take the Hearts of Oak very seriously as they attempt to turn their season around.

This season, the Mauves and Yellows have been inconsistent, with 17 points from 13 games. However, a victory over the Phobians on Saturday could propel them close to the top four.

"We take each game seriously so the approach for Hearts of Oak is not different. As the leader of the club, the season has been up and down for us which is not pleasant for us. One win at home and away can push us to the top and that is why we are working hard for the Hearts game," Donsu said.

"We have a target as a team but we are not there so we will always fight to achieve our target."

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are struggling to raise a team for the clash. 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more