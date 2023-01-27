Medeama captain Kwesi Donsu reveals club's approach for Hearts of Oak clash

Medeama captain Kwesi Donsu has said that they will take the Hearts of Oak very seriously as they attempt to turn their season around.

This season, the Mauves and Yellows have been inconsistent, with 17 points from 13 games. However, a victory over the Phobians on Saturday could propel them close to the top four.

"We take each game seriously so the approach for Hearts of Oak is not different. As the leader of the club, the season has been up and down for us which is not pleasant for us. One win at home and away can push us to the top and that is why we are working hard for the Hearts game," Donsu said.

"We have a target as a team but we are not there so we will always fight to achieve our target."

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are struggling to raise a team for the clash.