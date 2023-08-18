Medeama captain Vincent Atingah keeps focus on Remo Stars game amid contract queries

Medeama captain Vincent Atingah stands resolute in his commitment to the upcoming CAF Champions League match against Remo Stars, choosing to keep his focus firmly on the field amid swirling contract queries.

Atingah's determination centres on leading the Ghanaian champions to a resounding victory on Sunday, aiming to secure a commanding position for advancement in the competition. Having played a pivotal role in Medeama's title success, even as a defender contributing more than 10 goals, his influence on the team's performance is undeniable.

Addressing speculations about his potential transfer abroad, Atingah maintained his privacy. "First of all, when it comes to my contract issues, it is private," Atingah clarified, drawing a clear line between personal matters and his dedication to the team's immediate goals.

While contractual matters may swirl in the background, Atingah's unwavering priority remains the forthcoming match. "Secondly, we are focused on this match and not talking about contract issues," he emphasized. This steadfast commitment reflects Atingah's determination to lead by example and guide Medeama's aspirations on the continental stage.

The 29-year-old former Hearts of Oak man joined Medeama in 2o21 from United Arab Emirates club Al-Shabab.