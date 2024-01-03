Medeama chairman Dr Tony Aubynn to lead Domestic Leagues Committee

Former Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Tony Aubynn, has been appointed as the Chairman of the recently instituted Domestic Leagues Committee.

This pivotal Committee consolidates the Premier League Committee, the Division One League Board, and the Women's Premier League Committee, shouldering the crucial responsibility of steering and overseeing these premier competitions in Ghana.

Dr. Tony Aubynn, a distinguished former Minerals Commission Chief Executive Officer, brings a wealth of experience and a legacy of effective leadership to his new role. His past contributions, including chairing the Black Galaxies Management Committee during his tenure on the Executive Council, exemplify his commitment to advancing the sport.

Currently serving as the Board Chairman at Premier League Champions Medeama SC, Dr. Aubynn's multifaceted involvement in football uniquely positions him to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His appointment symbolizes a dedication to excellence and marks a new chapter in the evolution of domestic football administration in Ghana.

Assuming the crucial position of first Vice Chairman is George Gyawu, the chairman of Aduana FC. Gyawu's seasoned insights into the intricacies of football management make him an invaluable addition to the leadership team. Joining him is Hilary Boaten, taking on the role of 2nd Vice Chairperson, whose expertise further enriches the Committee's collective capabilities.

The committee also boasts a formidable lineup of members, including Sam Johnson, Cleopatra Nketiah, Alphonse Agbetsise, Kwasi Adu, Yakubu Asamani, Alex Ababio, and Fiifi Tackie.